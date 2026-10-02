EU Ambassador to Ukraine after overnight shelling: It’s getting harder and harder in Kyiv even when the explosions stop

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová described to the world what life is like in Kyiv under constant Russian attacks, noting that "it is getting harder and harder in Kyiv even when the explosions stop, they deeply affect your day."

“Kyiv woke up to traffic chaos this morning. After another night of russian attacks, getting across the Dnipro has become much harder. The Southern Bridge (on the photo) is closed. Restrictions affect also the Paton and Metro bridges too,” Mathernova said on X Friday.

She noted that for residents of the left bank of the city “a journey to work, to school or to a doctor now means finding another way across the river.”

“Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported another strike on the Southern Bridge at 5:03 this morning. It had already been attacked twice yesterday. Earlier strikes damaged the roadway, a bridge support and the protective barrier beside the metro tracks. These bridges are part of everyday life here. They are Kyiv’s lifelines. They connect people to their families, their jobs, their appointments. Damage one, and the consequences spread far beyond the point of impact. With three bridges affected, the traffic is near collapse. Lines stretch for kilometers,” Mathernova said.

“And this morning, a russian drone also hit the upper floors of a 25-storey residential building in the Darnytsky district. One person was killed. Two were injured,” she added.

"After a night of alarms and fear, Kyiv is trying to get through another morning. Parents still need to get their children to school. People still need to reach work. This is what living under constant russian attacks means. It is getting harder and harder in Kyiv. Even when the explosions stop, they deeply affect your day,” the EU Ambassador to Ukraine said.