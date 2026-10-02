Zelenskyy announces expansion of foreign policy coordination formats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Union ambassadors to discuss strengthening air defense, joint production, Ukraine's financial stability, its EU accession, and sanction pressure on Russia.

“We discussed many issues. Of course, first and foremost, the readiness to support Ukraine. Air defense and joint production, financial resilience, EU accession, and sanctions pressure on Russia for its war are the key tracks we are working on. There will be more such coordination formats on foreign policy. Thank you for your support,” he said on X.

The President described the meeting with EU ambassadors on the Day of the Intercession in Ukraine as "symbolic."