URCS mobile medical teams continue to provide assistance to residents of Zaporizhia region

Mobile medical teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continue to ensure the population's access to medical care in Zaporizhia region.

“Despite the challenging security situation, Ukrainian Red Cross mobile health units regularly travel to communities across the Zaporizhia region, including the Shyroke community, so that people can receive essential healthcare closer to home,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

During these visits, people can consult a family doctor, undergo basic health checks, sign a declaration with a family doctor, receive medicines prescribed by a healthcare professional, obtain referrals to specialists, and, in emergencies, receive urgent medical care and transportation to a healthcare facility.

The mobile health units in the Zaporizhia region operate with support from the Austrian Red Cross and the Neighbour in Need Foundation.