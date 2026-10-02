Nova Poshta sells business books at Kyiv branch

Nova Poshta has opened Nova Books, a specially equipped book space with business literature for professional and personal development, as a pilot at one of its Kyiv branches, the company's press service said.

Books on economics and business are on a separate display with a self-service checkout, the release said. The selection is based on business and economics literature recommended by the Nova Poshta Corporate University, as well as favorite books from the personal libraries of the company's co-owners.

"We are now testing the format in Kyiv and already see high demand: in the first two days alone, customers bought about 20 copies of business books. Bestsellers include 'The Design of Everyday Things' by Donald Norman and 'Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones' by James Clear," Nova Poshta Head of New Product Development Ivan Bilokonny said.

Customers can buy a book from the display or online by scanning its barcode on a tablet and paying, with no operator and no waiting in line, the release said. The book service Megogo Books is the pilot's partner and is responsible for assortment and distribution.

"Since the start of Megogo Books, we have worked with Nova Poshta to shorten the distance between reader and book through fulfillment and fast delivery. For us, Nova Books is a logical continuation of this cooperation in a new format and a chance to go beyond the digital space," Megogo Books Content Director Kateryna Kotvitska said.

Nova Books will open at two more Kyiv branches soon and at 10 locations in the capital by the end of the year, before expanding to the regions, the release said. Thanks to Nova Poshta's extensive network, the project gives readers quality books within walking distance of home and gives publishers a new distribution channel, it said.

Nova Poshta's network had 54,700 service points across Ukraine as of July 13, 2026, including 16,800 branches and 37,900 parcel lockers.

Express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized bulky cargo remains Nova Poshta's main business.