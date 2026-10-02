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Ukraine testing five interceptor models – Zelenskyy

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Ukraine testing five interceptor models – Zelenskyy
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine is testing five models of high-speed interceptor drones designed to counter Russian jet-powered UAVs; one of these models can be produced in quantities of around 400 units by the end of October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the president stated that the other four models are currently in the testing phase.

Zelenskyy cited a shortage of engines and budget funding as obstacles hindering the production of the interceptors.

"Engines are a key element; we do import them in large quantities. There are domestically produced engines as well, but there aren't enough of them," Zelenskyy said.

#zelenskyy #interceptors
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