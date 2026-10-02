Over 65 participants join URCS Intl Humanitarian Law School

Over 65 participants joined the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) September School on International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

“International humanitarian law consists of rules that must work in real life and protect real people. This is particularly important for Ukraine today. IHL is part of our daily reality. Behind its rules are civilians, the wounded and sick, medical personnel, humanitarian workers, families waiting for their loved ones and other people protected by IHL,” stated Maksym Dotsenko, President of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

As URCS said on Facebook, this year’s School brought together more than 65 participants, including members of the Interagency Commission on the Application and Implementation of International Humanitarian Law in Ukraine. Over four days, participants discussed current IHL issues, worked through practical cases and exchanged experiences with representatives of Ukrainian government institutions and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The School’s programme covered the fundamentals of IHL and its practical application, including the protection of civilians; means and methods of warfare; the treatment of prisoners of war; the protection of the natural environment and cultural property; humanitarian assistance; and the use and protection of the Red Cross emblem.

Particular attention was paid to contemporary challenges, including the use of unmanned systems, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence during armed conflict. Participants also discussed the implementation of IHL in national legislation, accountability for violations of IHL, the Platform for the Progressive Development of IHL, the Global Initiative to Galvanise Political Commitment to IHL, and the Register of Damage for Ukraine (RD4U).

Ukrainian and international IHL experts, representatives of Ukrainian government institutions, the Ukrainian Red Cross, the Danish Red Cross, the Norwegian Red Cross, the British Red Cross, the Canadian Red Cross, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other organizations contributed to the training sessions.

The IHL September School is part of the Ukrainian Red Cross’s ongoing work in its auxiliary role to government authorities in the humanitarian field. It provides a space for professional exchange and the practical application of IHL knowledge.