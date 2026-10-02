Zelenskyy: Putin lifts restrictions on Russian air attacks on Ukraine in Sept

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian intelligence services had received information indicating that Vladimir Putin had lifted the restrictions governing Russia's previous air operations.

"He [Putin] said there are no rules now," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Financial Times, citing intelligence, specifically, intercepted communications from Kremlin officials.

According to Zelenskyy, Putin issued the order in September, as Russia began intensifying air strikes on Kyiv targeting, in particular, schools, hospitals, and data centers.