Magyar on bill registered in Rada: We expect these rights to be fully respected and guaranteed in practice

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has responded to the submission of a bill on the educational rights of national minorities to the Verkhovna Rada and expects that the educational rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine will be fully guaranteed in practice.

“Everyone has the right to recieve education in their mother tongue, and we expect these rights to be fully respected and guaranteed in practice,” Madyar said on X.

He noted that the relevant bill on strengthening the educational rights of Hungary's national minorities was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada following weeks of consultations.

Verkhovna Rada deputies registered a bill on national minority education aimed at unblocking the opening of two negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union by lifting Hungary's veto.