Geraschenko: European Solidarity to demand report from ministers on veteran program funding

The European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada will demand that the Minister of Youth and Sports and the Minister for Veterans Affairs report during the Government Question Hour on the issues concerning the funding of veteran programs, MP Iryna Geraschenko stated.

"It is cynical that the authorities announced the cessation of funding for this area on the Day of Defenders right in the middle of grand speeches and events where there is empty talk about respect and gratitude," she wrote on X.

According to her, veteran sports, the participation of wounded soldiers in the Invictus Games, and various clubs and competitions have become a vital part of rehabilitation and the return to civilian life; for thousands of heroes who have suffered severe amputations, these activities have restored their self-belief and helped them persevere rather than succumb to despair.

"I know of hundreds of stories where sports saved a person from alcoholism, depression, suicidal thoughts, and despair. It is unfathomable how the termination of these programs could be allowed to happen. We will do everything in our power to prevent this from occurring. It is truly unacceptable," the MP believes.