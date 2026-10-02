Poroshenko calls on European Parliament to discuss humanitarian situation in Ukraine and Oleshky

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, during a meeting at the European Parliament, called for a special session to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure.

"Already next Monday, the European Parliament will discuss the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine. I proposed holding this discussion during a morning meeting at the European Parliament, and MEPs supported me," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the discussion is expected to address the consequences of massive Russian strikes on Ukraine's critical and civilian infrastructure, the challenges the country faces as it enters the winter period, as well as the humanitarian situation in occupied Oleshky.

Poroshenko said particular attention would be paid to opportunities for further support for Ukraine from the European Union and the international community.

"Russia is deliberately trying to turn winter into a weapon against millions of Ukrainians. Europe therefore needs to act in advance rather than react after the fact, step up humanitarian, energy and defense assistance, and help us protect our infrastructure," he stressed.