Attack shuts Kyiv's Southern Bridge, curbs two others

Kyiv's Southern Bridge was fully closed in both directions on Friday morning following overnight Russian attacks. Traffic on the Paton Bridge was fully restricted from the right bank to the left, and traffic on the Metro Bridge was partly restricted to one lane from the left bank to the right, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, citing law enforcement.

"The Southern Bridge is completely closed to traffic from both sides. Traffic on the Metro Bridge is partly restricted to one lane from the left bank to the right. Traffic on the Paton Bridge is fully restricted from the right bank to the left," he said about the situation on Kyiv's bridges.