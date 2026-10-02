One killed, two injured in morning drone attack on Kyiv – prosecutor's office

One person was killed and two others were injured after a Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district, Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reports.

According to the agency's press service, the drone hit the building at the level of the 24th and 25th floors.

A pretrial investigation into the attack has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war resulting in a fatality).

The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for Kyiv and Kyiv region.