Ukrainian air defense shoot down 88 out of 108 enemy targets; enemy aerial weapons recorded at 11 locations

Ukrainian defense forces shot down 88 enemy drones overnight into Friday, though enemy aerial weapons struck seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense assets had shot down or suppressed 88 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerbera types and other drone models," the message reads.

In total, overnight into October 2 (starting from 18:00 on October 1), the enemy launched an attack using 108 strike UAVs, including Shahed (47 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones, from the following directions: Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Hvardiyiske).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defense forces.

Enemy aerial weapons were recorded striking 11 locations, while debris from downed drones fell in five locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace, the command added.