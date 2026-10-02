Ukraine secures 20mm ammunition for F-16 jets to counter jet-powered drones – Sybiha

Several partners, including Spain, Belgium and Poland, will soon deliver 20mm rounds for F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which are effective against Russian jet-powered drones, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"We spent the whole day (Wednesday – Interfax-Ukraine) working on the 20mm caliber issue. And we succeeded. I believe we've secured a solution on this caliber for a significant period ahead. I thank all our ambassadors. The president was calling leaders from the front line. The defense minister was calling his counterparts. I was calling foreign ministers. This is critical. Given that we haven't yet built up sufficient capacity to shoot down jet-powered drones, and with new strikes being prepared, it was critically important to help our military bring these drones down. Right now, aside from air defense systems, which are too expensive to use constantly against drones, the most effective tool is the F-16 fighter jet. That's why we're now using them extensively," Sybiha said.

He separately thanked Spain, Belgium and Poland, which has already begun the delivery process, adding that Ukraine will have the necessary ammunition very soon.

"And this is very important, because diplomacy right now is about concrete things — above all, defense capability. I think this is one of our success stories, bringing things together across many levels and sectors. And for all of us, it means fewer hits on Kyiv and other cities," the foreign minister said.

Bloomberg earlier reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Ukraine wants to purchase tens of thousands of 20mm rounds for F-16 jets to shoot down Russian jet-powered drones. According to the news agency, intercepting one drone takes about 150 rounds on average, with daily demand potentially reaching around 10,000 rounds.