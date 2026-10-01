Stefanchuk: Important for Ukraine that Spanish Parliament finalise criminalisation of violations of EU sanctions regime

It is of fundamental importance for Ukraine that the Spanish Parliament complete the process of criminalizing violations of the European Union's sanctions regime, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"A special meeting in Madrid with President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Spain Pedro Rollán… A separate topic was sanctions. It is of fundamental importance to us that Spain complete the process of criminalizing violations of the EU sanctions regime. Circumventing sanctions cannot remain a profitable way to help Russia continue the war," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to Stefanchuk, they also discussed specific areas where Ukraine currently needs Spain's support the most: strengthening air defense, preparing the energy sector for winter, providing humanitarian and military aid, ensuring a supply of critically important medications, and participating in the Shelter Coalition.

"We also discussed further interparliamentary dialogue and a possible visit by Pedro Rollán to Ukraine. I invited him to participate in the fifth parliamentary summit of the International Crimea Platform," the chairman said.

In addition, he reported that he presented Rollán with a presidential awar – the Order "For Merit," First Class – for his significant contribution to supporting Ukraine.

"Pedro said he views this award as an additional responsibility and a commitment to work even harder to achieve a just peace. I particularly appreciate his words that Russia's aggression against Ukraine must remain a priority for the countries of the Ibero-American Parliamentary Forum, and that the Spanish Senate will continue to work with partners to strengthen support for Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.