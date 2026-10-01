MFA condemns Russian attacks on Ukraine's nuclear, scientific facilities, urges IAEA to respond firmly to escalation – statement

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned yet another act of Russian nuclear terrorism after a Russian attack drone crashed on September 30 on the grounds of the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv, 100 meters from a research nuclear reactor. The ministry emphasized that this strike is a continuation of the Russian Federation's systematic attacks on facilities in Ukraine's nuclear sector.

A statement published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website notes that in recent days, Russian attacks have targeted several key institutions of Ukraine's nuclear industry and scientific community. Buildings used by JSC national nuclear energy generating company "Energoatom" were hit. On September 28, a Russian drone struck the building of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, causing significant damage and killing two people. Now, the Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, which houses a research nuclear reactor, has become a target.

"Ukraine views these actions as a continuation of targeted terror against Ukrainian nuclear science," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said as far back as 2022, Russian troops repeatedly shelled the National Scientific Center "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology" and damaged the infrastructure of the Neutron Source nuclear facility.

"Russia is systematically destroying the conditions necessary for scientists to work. It is jeopardizing the safety of nuclear facilities, for which Ukrainian specialists are responsible on a daily basis. This escalation requires a clear response from the IAEA. It must be backed by concrete decisions from states and the international scientific community. We call on the IAEA Director General to unequivocally condemn this new Russian attack and demand that Russia immediately cease such strikes," the MFA said.

The ministry said Russia cannot destroy Ukrainian nuclear and scientific institutions while at the same time freely reaping the benefits of international cooperation in this field.

"We call on our partners to strengthen sanctions against the Russian nuclear sector, in particular against Rosatom. Partners should also restrict institutional cooperation with Russian scientific organizations, including their participation in international research programs and access to funding. Countries that maintain nuclear and scientific cooperation with Russia should use these ties to put pressure on Moscow," the statement reads.

At the same time, according to the statement Ukraine needs additional capabilities to protect facilities that remain under threat from Russian strikes.

"We call on our partners to expedite the delivery to Ukraine of air defense systems, missiles for those systems, and means to intercept attack drones. Defensive measures and sanctions must deprive Russia of the ability to continue its nuclear terror and force it to account for these attacks," the Foreign Ministry said.

As previously reported, on September 30, Russia launched a drone strike on the premises of the Institute of Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv, where Kyiv research reactor is located. The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine called this yet another war crime.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said the reactor itself and safety-critical systems were not damaged, and no changes in the radiation background were recorded-its readings remain within the natural background range (0.16-0.20 μSv/h) and have not changed.

The agency explained that, to minimize radiation risks, the reactor has been shut down since February 2022 with the core fully unloaded, and its operation is limited to routine maintenance of safety-critical systems.