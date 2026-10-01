Commander of 30th Marine Corps Deliatytsky to become commander of Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps

Commander of the 30th Marine Corps Dmytro Deliatytsky announced that he was handing over command of the corps and assuming the position of commander of the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps.

"I am not saying goodbye to the Marine Corps. I am taking on a new level of responsibility and will continue to serve alongside you as Commander of the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy," Deliatytsky said on Facebook.

According to him, during his command of the 30th Corps, command structures were established and artillery, reconnaissance, engineering, logistics, and unmanned capabilities were strengthened.

He said he intends to continue working on the development of the Marine Corps as a unified system, particularly on the training of service members, the development of the non-commissioned officer corps, and the provision of resources to units.