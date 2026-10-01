Zelenskyy: High school students must become guarantors of peaceful Ukraine's security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the high school students on taking their oath and stated that they must become the guarantors of a peaceful Ukraine's security.

"We very much want to end the war, and we are doing everything we can to bring peace to Ukraine and guarantee its security. And we must follow this path. We are doing everything to ensure that you become the guarantors of security for a peaceful Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, congratulating the high school students on taking their oath on the occasion of Defenders of Ukraine Day.

He noted that due to security requirements, the annual tradition of taking the oath is held in a special format, but its continuation demonstrates the enduring nature of Ukrainian traditions.

"No matter how hard Russia tries, it will not succeed in destroying our traditions, our Ukrainian dreams, our state, our freedom, and our future," the president said.