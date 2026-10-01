Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk region 30 times in past 24 hours: four injured reported – Regional Military Administration

Russian occupation forces attacked settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times over the past 24 hours using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"Four people were injured," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

In Pavlohrad, a strike damaged administrative buildings and caused fires. Three people were hospitalized, while a 67-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.

In Nikopol district, the enemy struck the city of Nikopol as well as Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. An industrial facility, a hotel, private homes, and passenger and cargo vehicles were damaged.

In Synelnykove district, Bohynivka and Mykolaivska communities were affected; private homes sustained damage.

In the city of Dnipro, a fire broke out following a strike.