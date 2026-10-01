Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot killed while carrying out combat mission

A Ukrainian pilot was killed on Thursday, October 1, while carrying out a combat mission, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Flying a MiG-29 fighter jet, he was delivering missile and bomb strikes against Russian occupation forces on one of the front lines. During the mission, the aircraft was shot down by an enemy missile; the pilot ejected but, unfortunately, did not survive," the message posted on the Telegram channel reads.

The deceased, Captain Marat Redvanovych Mambetov, was a flight commander in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, known as the Ghost of Kyiv.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Marat's family and loved ones; he defended Ukraine until his last breath," the Air Force Command added.