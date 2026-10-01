Kyiv City Council introduces bonus payments for emergency medical personnel working during attacks on capital

Kyiv City Council has introduced additional payments for emergency medical personnel for their work during Russian attacks on the capital, according to a press release from Kyiv City State Administration.

"Today, October 1, Kyiv City Council adopted a resolution to introduce additional payments to emergency medical personnel who respond to strike sites during Russian attacks on the capital," the administration on its website on Thursday.

Opening Kyiv City Council session, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this involves increasing financial support for emergency medical personnel working during airstrikes.

According to the decision, emergency medical response team members will receive non-repayable financial assistance in addition to their base salary. The amount of the payment will be determined in proportion to the time worked or the duration of the call.

Additional payments are provided for work: during an air raid alert; directly at the site of an attack; and at the site of an attack during an air raid alert – at an increased rate.