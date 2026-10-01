Majority of Ukrainians believe authorities are doing too little to accelerate EU accession – KIIS survey

A majority of Ukrainians continue to support Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but half believe the authorities are not fulfilling their commitments to ensure the country's accession as soon as possible, according to a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

“50% of respondents believe that the Ukrainian authorities are not fulfilling their commitments, while 46%, on the contrary, believe that they are. At the same time, only a minority hold the most categorical positions: just 4% are firmly convinced that the authorities are fully fulfilling their commitments, while 16% are firmly convinced that they are not fulfilling them at all,” the report on the poll, published on Thursday, says.

It notes that even among respondents who said they fully trust current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, one-third either have doubts (6%) or believe that the authorities are not fulfilling their commitments (25%). The proportion is even higher among those who “rather trust” him, although 62% still say the authorities are fulfilling their commitments.

Among those who do not trust the president, a majority, 71% among those who “rather do not trust” him and 77% among those who “do not trust him at all,” say the authorities are not fulfilling their commitments. At the same time, significant shares, 26% and 19%, respectively, believe the commitments are being fulfilled.

Among the main factors hindering Ukraine's movement toward the EU, respondents most often cited corruption in central government bodies (32%) and the EU itself, or some of its member states, being unwilling to accept Ukraine (29%).

“Other reasons cited included the war (15%), insufficient quality of work by the government and parliament (10%), resistance to reforms by certain groups of influence (5%), and insufficient independence of the courts and law enforcement agencies (3%),” the report says.

The poll was conducted from September 12 to 21, 2026. Using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers, with random generation of telephone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting, 1,002 respondents were surveyed in all regions of Ukraine controlled by the government.

The poll covered Ukrainian citizens aged 18 and over who were living in government-controlled territory of Ukraine at the time of the survey. Residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities were excluded from the sample, although some respondents were internally displaced persons who had moved from occupied territories. Ukrainian citizens who had left the country after February 24, 2022 were also not included.

Under normal circumstances, the formal margin of error for such a sample, with a 0.95 probability and taking into account a design effect of 1.3, would not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

During wartime, in addition to the stated formal margin of error, there is some degree of systematic bias.