Zinchenko, accused of Farion's murder, sentenced to life imprisonment

Shevchenkivsky District Court of Lviv has handed down a verdict to Vyacheslav Zinchenko, the man accused of murdering philologist and public figure Iryna Farion, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

"The panel of judges ruled to find Zinchenko guilty... of committing criminal offenses under Part 1 of Article 263 and Points 8 and 14 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and to impose a sentence of 4 years of imprisonment under Part 1 of Article 263, and life imprisonment under Points 8 and 14 of Part 2 of Article 115... By subsuming the less severe sentence into the more severe one, [the court] imposes on Zinchenko... a sentence of life imprisonment," stateы the verdict announced on Thursday.

The court hearing, including the announcement of the verdict, was broadcast by Suspilne.

On July 19, 2024, in Lviv, renowned linguist and public figure Iryna Farion was critically wounded by a gunshot to the head near her home. She passed away in the hospital that same evening.

On July 25, 2024, law enforcement officers detained the suspect—18-year-old local resident Vyacheslav Zinchenko—in Dnipro. According to the investigation, he had meticulously prepared for the crime, renting several apartments in Lviv and stalking the victim. Zinchenko was charged with premeditated murder committed in connection with the victim's performance of a civic duty and motivated by ethnic intolerance, as well as illegal possession of a weapon (Clauses 8 and 14, Part 2, Article 115; Part 1, Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors sought a life sentence for him. Zinchenko did not admit guilt; the defense alleged evidence fabrication and a lack of direct proof.

The case was heard on its merits starting in February 2025.

Following the announcement of the verdict against Zinchenko, the Prosecutor General's Office stated on its Telegram channel: "During the trial, the prosecution proved that the man committed the murder in connection with the victim's performance of a civic duty and based on ethnic intolerance."

Specifically, according to the prosecution, the convicted man held views regarding alleged "ethnic discrimination against Ukrainian citizens who speak Russian."

"He viewed Iryna Farion—known for her public stance in defense of the Ukrainian language and culture—as someone who was allegedly 'fracturing national unity,'" the prosecutor's statement notes.

It was on this basis, the agency explained, that Zinchenko formed the intent to commit murder, which he subsequently carried out.

"Since his arrest, the man has remained continuously in custody, where he will stay until the verdict enters into legal force," the agency concluded.