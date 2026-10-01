Nova Poshta warns of possible temporary disruptions to services due to DDoS attack

A DDoS attack is targeting the systems of Ukraine's leading express delivery company Nova Poshta, which may cause minor temporary disruptions to the company's services.

“The situation is fully under our control. We are successfully countering the attack, and our IT specialists have already launched backup operating procedures,” Nova Poshta said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

As reported, as of July 13, 2026, the company's network comprised 54,700 service points, including 16,800 branches and 37,900 parcel lockers across Ukraine.

The company's main activity remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo.