Zelenskyy: Ukraine, EC determine format, timing for covering financial, defense needs in 2026-2027

Ukraine and the European Commission have determined the format, timing and necessary steps to fully cover Ukraine's financial and defense needs in 2026-2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There are good results from our dialogue with the European Commission on covering Ukraine's financial and defense needs in 2026 and 2027. We have determined the format, timing and necessary steps to ensure full coverage," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, coordination of this work with the European Commission will take place monthly going forward.

In addition, Ukraine is preparing additional decisions to strengthen defense and support society.

As reported, citing a joint statement by the European Commission and Ukraine on Thursday, the parties identified ways to cover Kyiv's budgetary and defense needs for 2026.

"Regarding 2027, we agreed to move swiftly on the allocation of EUR 45 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan, subject to compliance with the established requirements," the document said.

It said Brussels and Kyiv had confirmed the steps necessary for the timely disbursement of funds this year.

"We will also begin work to identify additional budgetary and defense needs. All parties agreed that other partners should also fulfill their financial commitments and step up their efforts, given the serious challenges facing Ukraine," the statement said.