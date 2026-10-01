Zelenskyy orders review of agreements on F-16 ammunition, air defense missile supplies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the team at the Office of the President of Ukraine will conduct an urgent review of agreements with partners regarding the supply of ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and air defense missiles, and must prepare an updated delivery schedule by Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“First, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Office team will conduct an immediate review of the agreements reached with our partners on providing F-16s with the necessary ammunition. The same applies to the supply of air defense missiles – country by country, agreement by agreement, and package by package – with an updated schedule of deliveries for Ukraine to be presented by tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He emphasized the importance of delivering additional missiles to Ukraine this October.

“As of today, some of our agreements already approved by national leaders have still not been implemented at the command level,” the President noted.

He thanked Germany, Norway, Finland, and all other partners ready to work as quickly as possible. The head of state added that he had been in contact with leaders on Wednesday and Thursday, noting that "it is important to spur the teams into action."