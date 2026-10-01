SkyFall unveils Thor Hammer middle-strike attack drone with range of up to 600 km

Technology and defense company SkyFall has unveiled the Thor Hammer, its first middle-strike attack drone.

As SkyFall told Interfax-Ukraine, the platform provides for a number of modifications with different flight ranges. Versions with ranges of up to 350 km and up to 600 km are currently available.

The company said Thor Hammer is already being used at the front, carries a 40-50 kg warhead and has a speed of up to 180 km/h. Depending on configuration, its cost is $25,000-$30,000, making the drone a cost-effective solution in the middle-strike segment.

The drone has a wingspan of 3.5 meters and a length of 3 meters. Its maximum altitude is up to 4,000 meters. Its flight range is up to 350 km or 600 km, depending on the modification. It is equipped with a daylight and/or thermal imaging camera. Deployment takes 18 minutes. It can be equipped with fragmentation, high-explosive fragmentation or other types of warheads.

"The drone is launched using a catapult or rocket booster. This makes it possible to use the system from both stationary platforms and mobile launchers based on trucks or other vehicles. This approach provides high mobility and allows the system to be quickly moved between positions," the company said.

The developers said the drone can be equipped with Starlink or other secure types of communications depending on the mission. Its multilayer navigation system combines satellite, inertial and backup positioning, enabling it to continue carrying out its mission while under electronic warfare countermeasures.

Thor Hammer autonomously follows its assigned route while transmitting video in real time. As it approaches the target, the system signals the operator, who makes the final decision on whether to strike it. After the target is confirmed, the system uses artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies to automatically adjust its flight path. Guidance continues even in the event of a complete loss of radio or video communications.

The company said the electronics used in Thor Hammer to operate its key systems are developed in-house by SkyFall. At the same time, the company's R&D team is working on developing engines for middle-strike drones.

Thor Hammer is also integrated with SkyFall's remote-control system, allowing the UAV to be operated from anywhere in the world.

SkyFall provides a full range of services for the system, including serial production, proprietary software, training of operators and technical specialists at SkyFall Academy, and round-the-clock servicing.

By the end of the year, SkyFall plans to increase production capacity to 5,000 Thor Hammer drones per month. At the same time, the company's team is working on a modification with a flight range of more than 1,000 km.

Interfax-Ukraine was provided with the relevant video by the company.

SkyFall's key products include the heavy Vampire bomber, Shrike FPV drones and the P1-SUN interceptor.