The detonator discovered on a Russian Geran strike UAV is a standard mechanical device without sensors or complex sensors, adviser to the President of Ukraine Serhiy (Flesh) Beskrestnov stated in a post on the Facebook social network on Thursday.

"We have figured out the 'whiskers' on Geran. It's a regular mechanical detonator. Inside, there is a metal tube and a metal rod that, upon touching anything, close a circuit and send a detonation command," he wrote.

According to Beskrestnov, the operating principle of the device is purely mechanical and does not involve the use of sensors or complex detection components.

"Everything is mechanically simple, no sensors or complex detectors," the presidential adviser emphasized, publishing corresponding photographs of the device.