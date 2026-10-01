Zelenskyy announces adjustments to Kyiv's critical infrastructure response system

The response system to Russian attacks against Kyiv's critical infrastructure has been adjusted, and the necessary redistribution of resources has been determined, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced following a selector meeting.

"Protective solutions must be fully implemented. We have determined the necessary redistribution of resources. It is important that local authorities in Kyiv are ready for swift decisions to support people," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

The president also reported that the implementation status of resilience plans is being reviewed weekly for every region and key city.

"There are lags in some communities, and the military command, together with government officials, must prepare additional solutions for greater safety of operations," Zelensky noted.

He added that he expects a report from Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapaty on the steps determined during the selector meeting.