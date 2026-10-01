Businessman Shtilierman refutes reports of his death in assassination attempt near Kyiv

Denys Shtilierman, co-founder and CEO of Fire Point, has refuted reports circulated in mass media and social networks regarding his death and the death of his bodyguards as a result of an assassination attempt near Kyiv.

"Rumors about my death or the death of my bodyguards are slightly exaggerated," he wrote on the X social network on Thursday.

Earlier, journalist Serhiy Auslender, citing his own sources, reported an assassination attempt against the head of Fire Point near the Ukrainian capital, noting that Shtilierman sustained a minor injury.

Official confirmation of the incident from law enforcement agencies has not yet been received.

Fire Point is a Ukrainian developer and manufacturer of solutions in the defense-industrial complex (DIC), specializing in the creation of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, long-range strike weapons, and air defense/counter-UAV systems.

Fire Point's products are supplied to meet the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces and are actively used in the combat zone. Denys Shtilierman serves as the head of the company and publicly represents its technological developments.