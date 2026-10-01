Kyiv Green metro line, surface transport routes changed after attack – KCSA

Due to the aftermath of an enemy attack, trains on the Syretsko-Pecherska (Green, M3) line of the Kyiv Metro are temporarily operating only on underground sections, while buses No. 22 and No. 91 have changed their routes and are running across the Darnytsia Railway Bridge in both directions, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has reported.

"At around 11:30, while a train was moving, dust entered the passenger cabin through the ventilation system as a result of a blast wave. Passengers and the driver were not injured. The glass and car structures were not damaged," the KCSA stated on Telegram, noting that the train was sent to the electric depot for an additional inspection.

Trains on the Green metro line are running on the sections between Syrets and Vydubychi and between Osokorky and Chervony Khutir.

Buses No. 22 and No. 91 will operate across the Darnytsia Railway Bridge in both directions.

As noted, specialists from Kyivavtoshliakhmist utility company are inspecting the condition of the structure following the attack.

As reported earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed two hits by unmanned aerial vehicles near the support structure of the Pivdenny (South) Bridge in Kyiv, and traffic for both the metro and ground public transport across the bridge has been suspended.

At the moment of the strike, a "yellow" threat level was in effect in Kyiv, and an all-clear was sounded shortly after. Local social media channels circulated footage of the moment the Russian drone hit the bridge's support or railing, as well as video from inside a smoky metro car. There was no information regarding casualties as a result of the strike.