Klitschko confirms 2 UAV hits near support structure of Pivdennyi Bridge in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has confirmed two hits by unmanned aerial vehicles near the support structure of the Pivdennyi (South) Bridge in Kyiv, and traffic for both the metro and ground public transport across the bridge has now been suspended.

"Two UAV hits near the support structure of the Pivdenny Bridge. Currently, metro and ground public transport traffic across the bridge has been halted," Klitschko reported on Telegram.

According to the mayor, specialists from Kyivavtoshliakhmist utility company are inspecting the condition of the structure following the impacts.

As reported earlier on Thursday, train traffic on the Syretsko-Pecherska (Green, M3) line of Kyiv Metro was restricted after information emerged regarding an enemy drone hitting a bridge pier, with trains initially operating only between Syrets and Vydubychi stations.

At the moment of the strike, a "yellow" threat level was in effect in Kyiv, though an all-clear was sounded shortly afterwards. Social media channels circulated footage showing the moment of the strike on the bridge's support or railing, as well as video from inside a smoky metro car. Information regarding casualties remains unavailable.