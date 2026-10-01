Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteers hone mountain search and rescue skills

Volunteers from the rapid response teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) trained to carry out search and rescue operations in mountainous and forested areas.

"Large-scale training exercises for the Ukrainian Red Cross Society's rapid response teams, Carpathian Maneuvers, have been held in Ivano-Frankivsk region for the fourth time. Over four days, 75 volunteers from eight URCS rapid response teams, together with three mountain search and rescue units of the State Emergency Service in the western region, practiced the skills necessary for working in mountainous and forested terrain," the URCS said on Facebook.

The participants practiced various search and rescue scenarios: searching for people in forests and mountains, mastering rock rescue techniques, working with rope systems and self-belaying, and transporting injured people across difficult terrain. They also improved their skills in terrain navigation, the use of GPS navigation, drones and specialized equipment, providing first aid and psychological assistance, as well as effective communication, coordination and cooperation among teams during joint operations.

"Such training helps volunteers not only improve their skills, but also exchange experience and be prepared to act in a coordinated manner with various services in challenging conditions, where every decision matters," the URCS said.