Russia strikes Pivdenny Bridge in Kyiv, Green metro line traffic restricted

Train traffic on the Syretsko-Pecherska (Green, M3) line of the Kyiv Metro was restricted on Thursday: trains are not running across the Pivdenny (South) Bridge following reports of an enemy drone hitting the bridge structure.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, announcements are being made at the line's stations that, for technical reasons, trains are operating only between Syrets and Vydubychi stations. Inside the trains, announcements mention a declared "red" threat level (the threat of missile strikes, during which bridge traffic is prohibited), whereas escalators referenced a "yellow" level (drone threat, under which bridge traffic is permitted).

A "yellow" threat level was in effect in Kyiv at the moment of the strike, though an all-clear was sounded shortly after the impact.

Amateur footage is circulating on social media showing a Russian drone hitting the support or railing of the Pivdenny Bridge, causing the UAV to detonate. There is also video footage from inside a subway car crossing the bridge, showing heavy smoke filling the cabin. Information regarding casualties as a result of the strike is currently unavailable.