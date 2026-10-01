URCS representatives familiarize themselves with operational experience of Turkish community centers in earthquake zone

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have visited Turkey to study and exchange experience regarding the operation of community centers in earthquake-affected zones.

"Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society visited Turkey to exchange operational experience and development strategies for community centers... Special interest was generated by the practical experience of community centers operating in the earthquake zone and their ability to rapidly adapt services under conditions of migration or large-scale emergencies," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

The URCS team of specialists thoroughly examined the Turkish model of center operations, including management structures, volunteer engagement mechanisms, communication with local branches, and information collection tools used to analyze community needs.

In turn, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society delegation presented its own model of community centers to their Turkish colleagues.

"This exchange of experience is strategically important for our society, as the acquired knowledge will help improve the coordination of humanitarian services on the ground, strengthen organizational capacity, and implement new approaches to ensure sustainable and effective operation of community centers in Ukraine in the future," the URCS noted.