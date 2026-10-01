Zelenskyy on Russian UAV hitting Kyiv school: Russia must bear clear responsibility

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Russia must bear clear responsibility for a Russian UAV hitting a school in Kyiv, where children and teachers were taking shelter during an air raid alert, and has called on partners to step up pressure on Russia and provide Ukraine with additional support packages.

"Russian bastards continue to attack the life of our country, Ukrainian children, our schools, and Russia must bear clear responsibility for this and receive responses to its strikes. We count on additional pressure from partners on Russia and additional support packages for Ukraine. We are working on every such agreement. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine and Ukrainians!" Zelensky wrote in a post shared on the Facebook social network on Thursday.

According to him, rescue workers and all necessary services are working at the site where the Russian Shahed drone hit the school. During the air raid alert, children and teachers were in the shelter, so there were no injuries.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on the third floor of the school, a wall was partially destroyed, and windows and doors were damaged.