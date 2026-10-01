In September, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) verified an average of 445 killed and wounded enemy personnel per day, which corresponds to the full assault complement of one battalion, USF Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi has reported.

"Every 194 seconds (3 min 14 sec) in September, the USF Birds 'detoxified' 1 maggot (13,358 units total, which is +25.35% more than in August at 11,010)," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

According to him, September was more difficult than August, but more productive. USF Birds successfully hit an enemy target every 42 seconds, with a total of 61,449 such strikes recorded.

The average daily verified figure in Delta for the enemy's irrevocable and sanitary personnel losses in September stood at 445 individuals, compared to 355 in August.

"Everything indicates that throughout October, the number of enemy personnel along the frontline sector will inevitably increase, along with their losses," Brovdi noted.