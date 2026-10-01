PACE does not recognize illegal Russian elections in occupied territories, calls for Russian accountability – Tochytsky

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has refused to recognize Russian "elections" and illegal electoral processes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, calling for a more resolute response to Russia's destabilizing actions against European democracies, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe Mykola Tochytsky has reported.

"Today, PACE adopted decisive decisions regarding Russia's accountability and bringing it to justice. PACE did not recognize the fake 'elections' in Russia and its illegal electoral processes in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, calling for a more resolute response to Russia's destabilizing actions against European democracies," Tochytsky wrote on the X social network.

According to him, it is equally important that PACE drew attention to Russia's ongoing refusal to comply with judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

"Withdrawing from the Council of Europe did not cancel Russia's obligations. Russia's state assets must remain accessible to ensure justice and compensation for victims, particularly Ukraine," the Permanent Representative noted.

Tochytsky emphasized that the adopted decisions must be implemented in practice, and Ukraine will continue to cooperate with the Council of Europe and its member states to ensure their execution: "Accountability must be translated into practical actions. Ukraine will continue cooperating with the Council of Europe and its member states to make this a reality."