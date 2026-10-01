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Russian attacks injure 6, damage 42 objects in Kyiv region in past day – official

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Six residents of Kyiv region were injured as a result of enemy attacks over the past day, with 42 objects damaged across six districts of the region, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko has reported.

"The enemy continues to terrorize Kyiv region and attack civilian objects in the area. Over the past day, 6 residents of Kyiv region were injured. Medical professionals are providing them with the necessary assistance," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

According to him, 24 objects were damaged in Obukhiv district: 20 private households, a power transmission line, a commercial establishment, and two vehicles. One person was injured.

"Brovary district – 5 objects: 3 private households and 2 vehicles. 4 people were injured. Bucha district – 7 objects: 5 private households and 2 vehicles. Bila Tserkva district – 3 objects: 2 private households and an educational institution," Tkachenko noted.

Meanwhile, in Fastiv district, two production and economic buildings were damaged, while in Boryspil district, one private household was damaged and one person was injured.

#kyiv #region #casualties #attack
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