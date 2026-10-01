Poroshenko discusses Council of Europe Action Plan for Ukraine 2027-2030 with CoE Secretary General

Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has met with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset during a visit to Strasbourg to discuss the preparation of the new Council of Europe Action Plan for Ukraine for 2027–2030, titled Democratic Security for Ukraine.

"Our key task is to withstand this war and emerge from it as a stronger European democracy—with strong institutions, an independent judiciary, a functioning system of checks and balances, a strong opposition, independent anti-corruption bodies, and genuine political competition," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook following the meeting.

He believes that the new Action Plan must necessarily enshrine issues of political pluralism, effective parliamentary oversight, the independence of NABU and SAPO, and the completion of judicial and law enforcement reforms.

"We spoke separately about future elections. My position is clear: elections cannot take place during the war; they can only happen after its conclusion. However, preparations for free, fair, and safe post-war parliamentary and, subsequently, presidential elections must begin right now—through the observance of rights, guarantees of equal political competition, and protection against external interference. The Council of Europe, in particular the Venice Commission, can and must play a leading role in drafting the relevant electoral legislation," the politician noted.

The leader of European Solidarity also pointed out that for Berset, as for him, "a principled element of any agreement on a just and sustainable мир is holding Russia accountable for the crimes committed against Ukraine."

"I highly appreciate the personal contribution of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe in promoting initiatives to establish a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, creating the Register of Damage, and protecting the rights and securing the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and abducted children. That is why the new Council of Europe Action Plan for Ukraine can become one of the key instruments for building a strong, democratic, and European Ukraine," Poroshenko summarized.