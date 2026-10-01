Butenko on Russian drone hitting Kyiv school: this is cynical terror

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Butenko has stated that educational institutions in Ukraine have become one of Russia's constant targets.

"This morning, a Russian drone hit a four-story school in Kyiv's Solomiansky district. A fire broke out following the strike, and rescue workers are operating at the scene. At the moment of the strike, all children and school staff were in the shelter. There are no casualties. I thank the teachers and administration of the institution for their clear and timely actions," Butenko wrote in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

The minister noted that recently, kindergartens, schools, colleges, universities, or research institutions come under shelling virtually every day. "Therefore, the safety of participants in the educational process remains the top priority. During an air raid alert, a shelter is a non-alternative option for every child and every adult. The educational process must be organized in accordance with the security situation in each community," he added.

Kyiv Police report that, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties as a result of an enemy UAV strike on a school building in the capital's Solomiansky district on Thursday morning. At the time of the attack, over 100 students and about 60 staff members of the institution were in the shelter.

"The strike damaged the facade of the educational building at the third-floor level, followed by a fire. Police officers, bomb disposal experts, and SES rescue workers are currently working at the scene," the police reported on Telegram.

As reported, a UAV strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences on September 28 caused a fire on the upper floors, resulting in two reported deaths.

On September 25, Russian troops launched a drone strike on a lyceum in Ivankiv, Kyiv region.

On September 21, Zaporizhia National University and Sumy State University suffered from Russian shelling.

On September 2, Russia launched a strike on the National University of Food Technologies in central Kyiv.