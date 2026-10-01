UAV hits school in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, fire breaks out, children safe in shelter – Klitschko

A drone strike has hit a school building in Kyiv's Solomiansky district, causing a fire, while children were safely inside a shelter at the time of the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

"In Solomiansky district, a UAV hit a school building. There is a fire. The children were in a shelter. Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Thursday morning.

Later, he added that another hit was recorded in the capital's Solomiansky district—this time targeting warehouse premises.

A "yellow" threat level (drone threat) is currently in effect in Kyiv. It was declared 24 minutes after the all-clear signal for an air raid alert that lasted nearly two hours.

Earlier, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a hit on an educational institution was recorded in Solomiansky district. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.