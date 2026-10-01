Air Force: defense forces down and suppress 87 of 107 enemy UAVs, hits at 11 locations

On Thursday night, air defense forces shot down and suppressed with electronic warfare (EW) equipment 87 out of 107 drones of various types used by Russian occupation forces to attack Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"On the night of October 1 (from 18:00 on September 30), the enemy attacked with 107 Shahed-type strike UAVs (63 of them jet-driven), Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Shatalovo in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and temporarily occupied Crimea (Hvardiyske)," the statement reads.

According to preliminary military data as of 08:00, 87 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones were shot down and suppressed.

At the same time, hits by air attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, and falling debris from downed targets was registered at four locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of morning, the attack is ongoing, with enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.