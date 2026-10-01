Drapatyi on Defenders Day: army's main value is its people, victory achieved through technology, intellect

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Major General Mykhailo Drapaty has congratulated military personnel on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, emphasizing that the army's core value is its people, while the key to victory over the Russian aggressor lies in technological superiority, innovation, and professionalism.

"Modern wars are not like they used to be. These are times of cutting-edge weapons and technologies. But I never tire of emphasizing that the main value of our military is people... While the aggressor tries to overcome us with quantities of scrap metal and meat assaults, we bet on innovation and unmanned systems, precise calculations and non-standard solutions, preserving and developing human capital as much as possible. Our drones have changed the rules on the battlefield, and accurate long-range strikes are methodically burning out the enemy's resources and logistics deep in their rear," the Commander-in-Chief wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning.

He noted that his primary responsibility in office is to ensure conditions under which the army wins through coordination, intellect, and technology, adding that modern warfare demands maximum preparation and leadership qualities from fighters and commanders.

Drapaty expressed gratitude to all defenders holding frontline positions on land, in the air, on water, and in cyberspace, as well as those securing logistics, and urged everyone to honor the memory of fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms: "We are paying the highest price for the right to be Ukraine. I bow my head to the memory of every fallen brother and sister-in-arms. Remembering them means continuing their work."

The Commander-in-Chief also highlighted the continuity of generations of Ukrainian warriors from Cossack times to the present day, stressing that preserving the state is the shared responsibility of the entire society.