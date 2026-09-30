Sybiha discusses deepening security, defence cooperation with Japanese parliamentary delegation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with a delegation of members of the House of Representatives of the National Diet of Japan, led by Itsunori Onodera, during which the parties discussed regional and global security, deepening defense cooperation, and continued support for Ukraine.

"At a time when Russia is intensifying its missile and drone terror against Ukraine, the delegation did not postpone its trip and came to Kyiv as planned. This is a strong demonstration of courage and solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the minister said on X social media platform on Wednesday.

According to him, the parties also discussed Russia's growing military cooperation with North Korea, particularly the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the war against Ukraine, which, in Sybiha's view, demonstrates the interconnectedness of security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

Separately, the interlocutors explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in the areas of security and defense. Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to develop a mutually beneficial partnership with Japan, drawing on its own experience and capabilities, as well as to identify areas in which the countries can strengthen each other's security.

The minister briefed the Japanese delegation on the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's ongoing efforts to achieve peace. In this context, the parties discussed the need to further increase pressure on Russia, prevent the circumvention of sanctions, and advance the issue of using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

"We paid particular attention to the situation in the Black Sea, where Russia is seeking to block navigation and undermine maritime security. Restoring safe and free navigation, which is vital for global food security and international trade, requires coordinated international efforts," the post states.