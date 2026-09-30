Intl Register of Damage for Ukraine opens all 43 claim categories for compensation

The International Register of Damages for Ukraine has opened the last three categories out of the 43 categories of claims submitted by the State of Ukraine: "Other property losses," "Environmental Damage," and "Theft and/or Misappropriation of Natural Resources," the President's Office said.

"The International Register of Damages for Ukraine has opened all 43 categories of claims for compensation for damages, losses, or harm caused by Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. The three categories of claims recently opened for the State of Ukraine are: "Other Property Losses," "Environmental Damage," and "Theft and/or Misappropriation of Natural Resources,"" according to a statement posted on the presidential website on Wednesday.

It is reported that claims in the last three categories may be submitted by the state, central, regional, and local authorities, as well as state and municipal institutions and organizations. This makes it possible to document damage to the natural environment, the value of illegally seized or appropriated natural resources, and the damage, destruction, or loss of state and municipal property that are not covered by other categories of claims.

It is noted that there are a total of 21 categories of claims for individuals, 11 categories for legal entities, and 11 categories for the State of Ukraine. These categories cover various consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine: the death and disappearance of loved ones, bodily injury, torture, sexual violence, forced displacement, loss of housing, jobs and private businesses, damage to property and infrastructure, economic losses to businesses, damage to cultural heritage and the environment, humanitarian expenditures by the state, and other types of losses.

The International Register of Damages was launched on April 2, 2024. Since then, it has received 195,000 claims, of which more than 65,000 have already been entered into the system, and the rest are currently being processed.

The registry is the first component of the international compensation mechanism for Ukraine. The second component is the International Compensation Commission for Ukraine, which will review the claims on their merits, determine the amount of compensation in each case, and issue decisions. The convention establishing it has been signed by 40 states and the EU, and 10 of them have already ratified it. Twenty-five ratifications are required to establish the commission. The final component of the mechanism will be the International Compensation Fund, from which payments will be made in accordance with the commission's decisions.