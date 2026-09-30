Koretsky: Govt implements 17 of 42 planned decisions under commitments to intl partners

The Ukrainian government has implemented 17 of the 42 planned decisions as part of the government's commitments, the fulfillment of which is necessary to receive funding from international partners, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Today at the meeting, we adopted four more decisions within the scope of these commitments. Thus, 17 of the 42 planned decisions have already been implemented. We must complete the rest, as promised, by October 15," Koretskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, the government has shifted to a mode of maximum austerity and postponed all non-essential expenditures; however, this is not enough, so receiving funds from international partners remains critically important.

Koretsky said funding directly depends on Ukraine's fulfillment of its commitments, which cover two areas: governmental and legislative changes.

The prime minister thanked the members of parliament for their productive work during the past plenary week and everyone who supported the adoption of some of the necessary bills in the first reading.

"Over the next two weeks, we must accelerate our work as much as possible and ensure that every decision is carried through to completion. Any delay comes at a very high cost. Our defense, the stability of the state, and our ability to stand up to Russia depend on the fulfillment of these commitments," Koretsky said.

He also noted the active involvement of members of parliament in drafting important bills and emphasized the government's readiness to work constructively and in coordination with lawmakers.

"This is a joint effort and our shared responsibility," the prime minister said.