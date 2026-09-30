Mechnikov Dnipropetrovsk Regional Hospital joins intl program for Ukraine's civilian healthcare system

Mechnikov Regional Hospital in Dnipropetrovsk has been included in the list of medical facilities participating in the support program of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), according to Chairman of the regional council Mykola Lukashuk.

"Mechnikov Hospital has been included in a new support program from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and UNDP," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Lukashuk, the program's total budget is $5 million, allocated to four medical facilities: two in Kyiv region, one hospital in Odesa region, and Mechnikov Regional Hospital in Dnipropetrovsk. The program is scheduled to last 15 months.

"This will help improve access to essential medical care for communities and people affected by the war. I thank our partners for their support of Ukraine and our Dnipropetrovsk region – a key frontline region," Lukashuk said.

As previously reported, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and UNDP launched a 15-month, $5 million program to strengthen Ukraine's civilian healthcare system. The program aims to strengthen the capacity of four medical facilities in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, focusing on priority needs identified jointly with health authorities. This includes two facilities in Kyiv region and one each in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The support will cover maternal and newborn health care, pediatric intensive care, surgical and trauma care, diagnostics, and emergency stabilization of patients. The assistance will include the procurement of medical equipment, its installation and commissioning, user training, warranty service, and support to ensure safe and long-term operation.