Zelenskyy discusses plans for fourth phase of operation Vivaldi, units' needs with military officials

During a meeting with servicemembers participating in operation "Vivaldi," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed plans for the fourth season of active operations, as well as the units' needs, particularly in terms of artillery, logistical support, and financial resources.

According to Zelenskyy, the meeting took place at the command post of the Third Army Corps. He also spoke with the commanders of the units directly involved in the operation.

"Today we discussed plans for the fourth season of active operations. I also spoke with the commanders of the units directly involved in the operation. We discussed their needs in detail, particularly regarding artillery and financial support," Zelenskyy said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Separately, Zelenskyy emphasized the use of ground-based robotic systems during the operation and announced his intention to scale up this initiative.

"A very promising area right now is replacing our soldiers with ground-based robotic systems wherever possible. During operation "Vivaldi," this very element allowed us to achieve a great deal. We will scale up this effort so that, as often as possible, drones – rather than soldiers – carry out the most dangerous tasks on the front lines," he said.

Zelenskyy also met with servicemen from the 21st Separate Kraken Unmanned Systems Regiment, who are participating in the operation. According to him, they discussed the regiment's needs, the soldiers' participation in operations, scaling up the military's unmanned component, the development of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector, providing crews with the necessary equipment, and the distribution of e-points.

He said that over the three seasons of operation "Vivaldi," the Ukrainian Defense Forces have thwarted Russian troops' plans to break through the rear of Sloviansk-Kramatorsk metropolitan area and have stabilized the situation on this section of the front.

"Russia has suffered over 5,000 killed and wounded, and another 250 occupiers have been added to our prisoner exchange pool. Since the start of the offensive, Ukraine has managed to regain control of a total of 176 square kilometers of territory," the president said.

The Ukrainian head of state also awarded service members of the 21st Regiment, the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, and the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion for their participation in operation "Vivaldi."