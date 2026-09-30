Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Ukrainian Air Force: 285 attack drones detected over Ukraine on Wed, 254 shot down

1 min read
Add as source
Ukrainian Air Force: 285 attack drones detected over Ukraine on Wed, 254 shot down
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that as of 18:30, 285 enemy strike drones of various types were detected in Ukrainian airspace, and 254 were shot down or neutralized.

"Throughout the day on September 30 (from 06:30 to 18:30), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 285 attack UAVs (174 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and other types of drones," according to a statement by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram on Wednesday.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down or neutralize 254 UAVs (146 of them jet-powered).

In addition, according to the Air Force, the enemy launched a strike in the eastern sector using a ballistic missile and several Banderole/Dan-T drones. The information is being verified.

As of 18:30, there were about 10 attack drones in the airspace.

"Do not ignore the air raid alert," the Ukrainian Air Force said in the statement.

#work #af #afu
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT